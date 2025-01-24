Manchester United and Tottenham both enjoyed some much needed respite from their Premier League woes with victories in the Europa League on Thursday. Bruno Fernandes conjured up the injury time winner in United's 2-1 defeat of Scottish giants Rangers, while in Germany Son Heung-min scored twice in a 3-2 win for Spurs at Hoffenheim.

Both English teams closed in on direct qualification to the last 16.

The Red Devils looked set to suffer more disappointment at Old Trafford when Cyriel Dessers levelled for an injury-ravaged Rangers in the 88th minute.

The Scottish side had fallen behind when goalkeeper Jack Butland punched the ball into his own net early in the second half.

Fernandes spared United's blushes and possibly the playoff round by blasting home in stoppage time.

United were earlier controversially denied a goal when Matthijs de Ligt's towering header was ruled out for a foul on Robin Propper and VAR did not intervene.

United move up to fourth in the table with one match of the league phase remaining.

The top eight will qualify directly for the last 16, which may now be beyond Rangers who slip to 13th.

A point away to Romanian side FCSB next week should be enough to secure a top-eight finish for United and avoid the playoff round.

"Today was important to get the win because we want to get through in the Europa League, we want to go to the final," said Fernandes. "We want to be in the first eight so we avoid playing two more games."

Spurs are sixth in the revamped league phase format topped by Lazio, who beat Real Sociedad 3-1 to ensure their ticket to the knock out stages.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Ferencvaros 2-0, are placed second.

Goals from Son and James Maddison took some of the heat off Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou whose team have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games.

Postecoglou had pledged to win silverware for the first time for the London side since 2008 in his second season as boss.

With Spurs struggling in 15th behind Liverpool at home that leaves the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup to fulfil his promise.

'Significant victory'

A win against Swedish outfit Elfsborg in their closing league phase game at home next week will give them an automatic ticket to the next round as one of the top eight finishers.

"I told them to enjoy it," Postecoglou told TNT Sports. "Winning away in Europe, it's a significant victory for us and gives us a good foothold to get into those top eight spots which will give us a week off," the Australian added.

Tottenham charged out of the stalls with Maddison receiving a pinpoint pass from Pedro Porro to fire the ball past keeper Oliver Baumann and into the roof of the net to give Spurs the perfect start after just four minutes.

Richarlison, making only his second start of the campaign, could have doubled the advantage but the Brazilian's shot went straight to Baumann.

On 22 minutes Maddison turned provider to set up Son whose shot deflected off a defender, the ball flying over Baumann and into the far corner.

The big problem for Spurs given their leaky defence was to hold onto their superiority.

Brandon Austin started in goal for them, two weeks after making his debut, and was called on to make a full-stretch save to deny Tom Bischof as half-time beckoned.

With the wind in their sails Hoffenheim halved their deficit minutes later when Spurs got caught on the counter, Anton Stach toeing the ball past Austin.

But Son's angled shot with 13 minutes left on the clock settled the issue, although David Mokwa's goal two minutes from normal time meant another nerve-jangling ending for Tottenham's long-suffering supporters.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce drew 0-0 at fifth-placed Lyon to leave the Turkish side 23rd.

Two Real Sociedad fans were taken to hospital after their group was apparently attacked by hardcore Lazio supporters ahead of the match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, the Spanish club said.

