Premier League: Amadou Onana rescues Everton as Crystal Palace dented with late goal

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana rescued a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace with a late equaliser just hours after the Eagles hired Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday.

Sean Dyche's side were in danger of a damaging defeat in the fight for Premier League survival after Jordan Ayew blasted Palace ahead with a fine finish in the second half at Goodison Park.

But Onana levelled with six minutes left to lift Everton out of the relegation zone above Luton on goal difference.

If Palace had held on, they would have moved eight points clear of the bottom three, but instead the gap to Luton is five points.

It was a blow to former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner, who was appointed by Palace after Roy Hodgson stepped down earlier on a dramatic day for the south London club.

Hodgson's assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington were in charge against Everton, but Glasner was seated alongside Palace chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman in the Goodison stands.

"It was a wonderful goal by Jordan Ayew, but we couldn't hold on. There's lots of quality and Glasner is coming into a squad with plenty of character," McCarthy said.

"I'm sure the players were aware he was watching. There are lots of positives he will have seen and I'm sure he cannot wait to get to work."

Everton boss Sean Dyche added: "We let in a bad goal from our point of view, but there was a lot of good in that second half.

"Our mentality has been key the last few weeks and will be going forward."

Glasner has agreed a contract until June 2026 and will be in charge for the first time when Palace host second bottom Burnley on Saturday in another crucial clash.

He faces a tough task to revive a team with only three wins in their last 20 games in all competitions during an alarming slide towards the relegation zone.

Former England and Liverpool manager Hodgson's departure was suitably respectful for a boyhood Palace fan who served them well in two spell as manager.

Palace supporters who made the trip to Goodison appeared to have made peace with Hodgson as they held up signs reading 'Thank you Roy' and 'One of our own'.

Hodgson's legacy

Now it is up to Glasner to ensure Hodgson's legacy of top-flight survival is not wasted.

The 49-year-old Austrian led Eintracht to Europa League glory in 2022 and reached the Champions League last 16 the following year before leaving at the end of last season.

Glasner's first glimpse of his new team showed a group high on perspiration but lacking inspiration.

Plagued by fitness and form issues, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's miserable season showed no signs of improving as the Everton striker headed wide from Dwight McNeil's cross.

Palace went close just before half time when Jean-Philippe Mateta's header was alertly cleared off the line by Ashley Young.

Tyrick Mitchell should have ended the stalemate from Mateta's pass, but the Palace defender took too long to shoot, allowing Jordan Pickford to block his chipped effort

Everton mustered a moment of genuine menace when James Tarkowski's header was well saved by Sam Johnstone, with the rebound reaching Doucoure, whose miscued close-range effort was clawed away by the Palace keeper.

Palace took the lead in the 66th minute as Mateta held off Jarrad Branthwaite and knocked the ball back to Ayew, who drilled a superb strike in the far corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area.