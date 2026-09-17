/Portugal, Turkey back on F1 calendar as FIA reveals 24-race 2027 season

Formula One will have another busy season in 2027, with the FIA confirming a 24-race calendar that includes 10 Sprint weekends across five continents. Portugal will return to the championship, while Turkey will also make its comeback. Monaco, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are among the five venues that will host a Sprint for the first time.

The 2027 calendar was approved by the World Motor Sport Council and the season will get underway in Bahrain from Mar 12 to 14, with pre-season testing scheduled at the Sakhir circuit from Feb 24 to 27. The campaign will end in Abu Dhabi from Dec 10 to 12.

The calendar has been arranged in a more geographically efficient manner, as F1 continues to focus on reducing travel and improving the sustainability of its operations.

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Portugal and Turkey return to F1 calendar

Portugal will return to the F1 calendar in June, with the Portimao circuit hosting the race from Jun 18 to 20, following the Monaco Grand Prix.

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Turkey is also set to make its return in October. Istanbul will host the Turkish Grand Prix from Oct 1 to 3, subject to FIA circuit homologation. The race will take place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

The season will begin with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before heading to Australia, Japan and China. F1 will then travel to Miami and Montreal before beginning its European leg in Monaco.

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The later stages of the season will include races in Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas before the championship heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi for the final two rounds.

2027 Formula One calendar: Full schedule