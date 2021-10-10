PM Modi praises India's success in Junior World Championship, says it will inspire budding shooters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised "excellent" performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship on Sunday, saying that the Indian contingent's victory will inspire a new generation of shooters. On the last day of events, India earned three additional gold medals, securing a first-place finish.

"Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire several budding shooters," PM Modi tweeted.

Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat of India won gold in the Junior Men's Double Trap with a score of 120, while teammate Sehajpreet Singh secured silver with a score of 114.

Manvi Soni won gold with a score of 105, Yshaya Contractor took silver with a score of 90, and Hitasha won bronze with a score of 76 in the women's event.

According to the Medal Standing table, Indian athletes comfortably took first place, winning 40 medals, 16 of which were gold. Athletes from the United States came in second with a total of 21 medals, seven of which were gold. The Italian team is in third place with ten medals, three of which are gold. Athletes from 16 countries won medals in total.