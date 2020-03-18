Planet is asking us to be more responsible towards society: Ravichandran Ashwin appeals for social distancing to curb coronavirus

At least 51 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India including 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. The COVID-19 continues to spread like a wildfire and that has left shredded the daily routine of everyone into pieces. While the sporting world continues to stay grounded with an unusual halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to urge his fellow citizens to follow all the steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashwin has been one of the vocal cricketers in highlighting the threat posed by the deadly COVID-19. Ashwin, in his tweet, wrote that the planet is challenging the human race and is asking everyone to be more responsible towards society. The Indian spinner further said that it is time to be honest and confine ourselves for the sake of other people around us.

ALSO READ: 'Monkeygate was probably the lowest' - Ricky Ponting reveals lowest point of his career

“The planet is challenging the human race, asking us if we can be responsible towards the society, it’s asking us if we can be honest and confine ourselves for another person's sake. Thinking face some very difficult questions to answer. Stay safe and answer the questions Folded hands#coronavirusindia,” Ashwin tweeted on Wednesday.

The planet is challenging the human race, asking us if we can be responsible towards the society, it’s asking us if we can be honest and confine ourselves for another persons sake. some very difficult questions to answer. Stay safe and answer the questions #coronavirusindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: 'Guys, wash your hands' - KL Rahul reminds Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya about health advisory on coronavirus

As the world continues to fight against the dreaded coronavirus, it is suggested by all medical experts to stay confined and maintain social distancing. The sporting calendar has been torn apart by the novel COVID-19 with almost every major leagues and tournaments, across sports, getting either cancelled or postponed.