Pink ball Test: India's Smriti Mandhana rates her stunning 127-run knock in as 'top three' against Australia

Indian cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has rated her stunning 127-run knock against Australia in the one-off Pink Ball Test as one of the top three after the match ended in a draw at the Carrara Oval on Sunday (October 3), giving both teams two points each.

On Day 2 of the Test, Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test. She was adjudged player of the match for her inspiring knock. After the match ended, Mandhana said, "It's definitely in the top three (the century). First time playing a day-night Test, really happy that I gave good pace to the team."

"Most nervous night I have ever had - after the first day. Lucky with that no-ball on 80. That sort of cleared my mind after that. To wear whites and go into the field is the top-most thing," she said.

On the final day of the match, Australia's Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) helped Australia save the follow-on, with captain Meg Lanning declaring on 241-9 and handing India a 136-run lead in the hope of forcing a result.

In response to Australia, Mandhana (31) and Shafali Verma (52) impressed again as they propelled the touring side to 135-3, setting Australia 271 to chase with 32 overs left in the match.

Smriti Mandhana - first Indian women cricketer to score a Pink Ball Test ton. What a knock, what a class. pic.twitter.com/9K5Y4bXExB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021 ×

However, Australia could reach only 36-2 in 15 overs before both captains shook hands for a draw. "Different situation today to bat than the first day and that happens only in Tests. To bat with slips, gully is a different feel," Mandhana said.

The sides meet in the first of three Twenty20s at the same venue on Thursday (October 7). "We just have three days before the T20s. Rest for a day and get back to business with the T20s coming up," Indian batter further added.