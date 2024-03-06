PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan players to train with army to improve strength and fitness

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the senior men's team to train with the army in March-April, after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 edition. Naqvi, who replaced Zaka Ashraf, had a word with a few Pakistani players in Islamabad, on Tuesday (March 5), where he told them to undetgo a 10-day training camp with the army to improve their strength and fitness.

It is reported that Naqvi was disappointed with the Pakistani batters’ six-hitting abilities and spoke on the need to focus on strength and fitness.

"When I was watching the matches in Lahore, I don't think a single one of you hit a six that went into the stands. Whenever a six like that was hit, I used to think a foreign player must have hit that. I have asked the board to make a plan that gets every player's fitness up to speed. You'll have to make a proper effort for that,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo when he addressed the players in a hotel in Islamabad.

'The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training'

"We have New Zealand coming up, then Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup. I wondered, 'When will we train?' but there was no time. However, we've found a window where we've organised a camp in Kakul (military academy) from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training, and hopefully, they'll help you out," Naqvi further opined.

The PCB chairman also pointed out that the players need to prioritise playing for the country over anything and everything. Recently, pacer Haris Rauf's central contract was revoked and he has been barred from participating in overseas franchise T20 leagues until June 30. The speedster had withdrawn from Pakistan's away Tests versus Australia and, thus, paid the price for it.