PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, likely playing XIs, Ahmedabad weather forecast - All you need to know

Punjab Kings on Monday take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. PBKS ended their three-match losing streak by defeating Mumbai Indians but Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to break their winless run in IPL 2021 since coming victorious in their season opener.

Both PBKS and KKR have struggled to find the correct brand of cricket but have some world-class names at their helm which makes them exciting sides on the paper. However, they would have to get their team balance right if they seek to jump out of the bottom half of the table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, PBKS vs KKR Preview: Punjab Kings strive to build winning momentum vs Kolkata Knight Riders

PBKS vs KKR: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

It is going to be an extremely hot evening in Ahmedabad with the temperature likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. However, there are no chances of rain and the match will go ahead without any rain interruptions.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021: Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

ALSO READ: KKR's Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies, urges IPL players to contribute

PBKS vs KKR: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

In the series between India and England, the Narendra Modi Stadium’s pitch was on the slower side. However, with 11 strips available to use, it would be interesting to see how the pitch curators prepare the track for IPL 2021 matches. However, with longer boundaries, singles and doubles will be crucial in the game. The dew could also play a major role. The team batting first should target a score above 180 to keep themselves in the game.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head

In 27 matches played between Punjab and Kolkata, the latter have won 18 times with PBKS coming victorious only nine times.

PBKS vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.