PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, stats, weather forecast - All you need to know

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the second match of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings had a steady first half of the IPL 2021 with three wins out of seven games at the fifth spot with six points in their pocket. With a recent win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul and Co. will be rearing to go and face Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, had a good first half despite losing several players due to injuries, and COVID-19. Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, DC are second-placed with five wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets prior in IPL 2021.

PITCH REPORT:

While bowlers are likely to get assistance from the surface, there are chances that batsmen might read the conditions better and post more runs on the board. A total close to 160 could be challenging for the chasing team.

WEATHER PREDICTION:

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be extremely hot with temperatures hovering around 42 degrees Celsius. While there are no chances of rain interruptions in the match, heavy dew could play a major role in determining the winner of the match.

Head-to-Head

Albeit the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets prior in IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings lead the straight on record by 15-12. In any case, the Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Punjab Kings. Both of these groups are falling off persuading wins and will hope to keep the triumphant momentum going in this game.