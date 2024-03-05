Pakistan Sports news: It was yet another embarrassing day for Pakistani sports on Tuesday (Mar 5) after a hilarious incident saw last year’s Asian Boxing Championships bronze medalist Zohaib Rasheed take an unwanted way to participate in the Olympic qualifiers. According to reports from Pakistani media, Rasheed stole money from her female teammate Laura Ikram to flee to Italy in order to participate in an Olympic qualifying tournament. The incident had taken everyone by surprise after which a senior official of the federation reported the incident to the Pakistani Embassy in Italy.

Zohaib Rasheed flees to Italy for qualifiers

With the Olympics less than six months away from its start in Paris, the qualification for several events has taken center stage. Rasheed, a rising star in the country was determined to secure a berth at the Paris games but may face huge consequences for his theft act. According to a female boxer Laura Ikram, Rasheed took the keys to her hotel room from the reception where they were training. He would then approach her room and steal all the foreign currency that he is reported to have used to fund his travel to Italy for the qualifiers.

"It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament," the national federation's secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said.

"The police have been informed and they are now searching for him but he is not in contact with anyone," Nasir said.

The incident is now been investigated by the Pakistani Embassy in Rome which started its moment as soon as they received a complaint from the Boxing Federation.