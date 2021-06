Pakistan Super League 2021: Complete schedule, match timings, full squad list and live streaming details

The postponed season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 resumes on Wednesday with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the first match of the resumed season.

Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are all locked at six points each. However, Kinds and Zalmi have both played one match more than the others. The resumed PSL 2021 will be played in Abu Dhabi.

While many star names have pulled out of PSL 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation and bio-bubble fatigue, many stars including Usman Khawaja, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Rashid Khan, Shimron Hetmyer among others will feature in the T20 tournament.

Which channel will telecast live matches of PSL 2021 in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony Liv) will telecast PSL 2021 matches in India.

PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi - Full Schedule:

June 9, Wednesday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at 9:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 11, Friday

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 12, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi at 9:30 PM

June 13, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 11:30 PM

June 14, Monday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 9:30 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM

PSL 2021 – Complete squad list:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan