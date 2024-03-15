Pakistan set to host ODI Tri-Series for first time in 20 years, confirms PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI tri-series in 2025, the newly-elected PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Friday (March 15) in a press release. Pakistan will host a tri-series for the first time in 20 years, having last played host against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home in 2004.

Per the release, the PCB chairman Naqvi met with Lawson Naidoo - Cricket South Africa (CSA) chairman, and Roger Twose, Chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), ahead of the ICC meeting in Dubai, locking in the historic tri-series for February 2025 window, just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

Following thorough talks around the same, Naqvi also invited both chairmen to visit Pakistan during the tri-series.

PCB boss Naqvi sounded elated in confirming this tournament on his home soil for the first time in two decades. The chairman also expressed his gratitude towards CSA and NZC heads for accepting the proposal to be part of the returning tri-series format.

Naqvi also shared his thoughts on Pakistan hosting a multi-team tournament for the first time since Asia Cup 2008.

“The tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event, and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament.

“I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil,” Naqvi said.

India’s participation still in doubt

Having denied travelling to Pakistan for last year's Asia Cup due to political and security reasons, the BCCI remains firm on their stance of not travelling to the neighbouring country for the eight-team tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan in early 2025.

Though the Indian board is yet to take a call on travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the chances of it look bleak. However, picking a neutral venue for the tournament, like the UAE, is a viable option here.

More details will get public following ICC’s meeting in Dubai in March.