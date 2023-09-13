PAK vs SL live streaming for FREE: How to watch Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka free Live in India

PAK vs SL live streaming for FREE: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off against each other in the high pressure knock-out match on 14 September 2023. The team that will win the match will take on India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023. India booked their seat in the final by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super four stage.

Currently, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have two points each from the games they have played so far in the super four stage. In the last match against India, Sri Lanka lost the match by 41 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against team India. Men in blue washed out team PAK and won by 228 runs.

Here are the live streaming details of PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live in India

The broadcasting rights for PAK vs SL Asia cup 2023 Super 4 is purchased by Star Sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 for free

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live streaming will be available for free on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Date

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held on 14 September 2023.

When to watch Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?- Time

The match between Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match be played? Venue

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Date: 14 September 2023

Time: 3;00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Full Squads

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Sri Lanka squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha/Matheesha Pathirana

