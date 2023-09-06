PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, pitch report, weather update & more
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash in the first Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament on Wednesday (Sep 6). Check all the head-to-head records, weather updates and predicted playing XIs.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup tournament has entered into Super Fours stage with four out of six teams qualifying for it- Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. The first match of this stage will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (Sep 6).
Pakistan started the tournament with a 238-run win over Nepal in their opening match. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored centuries against the debutants before Shadab Khan spun a web around the opposition with four. In their second encounter, they faced India they couldn’t chase India’s 267 runs target due to incessant rains and the match was forced to be called off.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign with a dismal batting performance against Sri Lanka as they were bowled out for 164. Shakib al Hasan tried his best to make the Sri Lankan batters work hard for their runs but the Tigers eventually suffered a five-wicket defeat. In their second fixture, they defeated Afghanistan as they failed to chase the daunting target of 335 runs.
Before today’s match, here’s a look at the two teams’ head-to-head stats in Asia Cup matches:
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record
Bangladesh and Pakistan have faced each other in 14 matches in Asia Cup tournaments. Out of these 14 games, Bangladesh have won 2 whereas Pakistan have come out victorious on 12 occasions.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report
The Gaddafi Stadium generally acts in favour of the batters. It will be favourable for scoring runs throughout the match. However, it is expected that there will be a bit of help on the wicket for the pace bowlers.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh weather update
Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 to 38 degrees Celsius.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh probable playing XI
Pakistan (PAK): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh match details
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 7, Asia Cup 2023
Date & Time: Wednesday, September 6, 03:00 PM IST
Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar app and website
(With input from agencies)
