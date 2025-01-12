Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame a sluggish start to blast into the Australian Open second round on Sunday as storms caused havoc ahead of Aryna Sabalenka beginning her quest for a historic third consecutive crown.

Fifth seed Zheng, last year's losing finalist, had the honour of playing the first point on centre court at the opening Grand Slam of the season against Romania's 110th-ranked Anca Todoni She came through unscathed 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena but was clearly rusty after opting not to play a warm-up event.

Zheng had three set points on-serve at 5-3 in the first set, but allowed Todoni to come roaring back before closing her down in the tiebreak then racing through the second set.

"The first match is always not easy," she said. "Just happy to get through the match, the tiebreak and find my rhythm."

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 with her Australian Open exploits helping spur her to Olympic gold --- beating Iga Swiatek on the way -- and three WTA titles.

While Zheng was able to play, the action on outside courts at Melbourne Park was halted barely an hour after it started when storms rolled in that turned the sky black.

Thunder and lightning saw players and fans rushing for cover, with heavy rain lashing Melbourne Park in a headache for organisers with a match backlog looming.

No play was scheduled before 3:00pm (0400 GMT) at the earliest.

Only the three main stadiums -- Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena -- have roofs.

Mirra Andreeva was the first player through to the second round, with the 14th seeded Russian easing past the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-3 on John Cain Arena.

The 17-year-old made a run in Melbourne last year to the fourth round with her next opponent either Poland's Magda Linette or Japan's Moyika Uchijima.

"Honestly it was a bit hard for me when they started closing the roof (mid-match)," said Andreeva, who is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez. "I'm very happy today that I played in a stadium with a roof."

Hat-trick bid

Belarusian world number one Sabalenka headlines the evening session on Rod Laver Arena in a potentially tricky encounter with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Men's second seed Alexander Zverev rounds off the first night against the dangerous Lucas Pouille of France, who made the semi-finals in 2019 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

If she lifts the winner's Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup again, Sabalenka will join a select group of Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Hingis as the only women to complete a Melbourne three-peat.

"I know that I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row," Sabalenka said. "Hopefully by the end of this tournament I'll be able to put my name into history."

The Belarusian won the Brisbane International in the lead-up and accepts she is the woman to beat after the best season of her career in 2024, where she also won a maiden US Open.

"I like that feeling. That's what drives me and helps me to stay motivated because I know that I have a target on my back and I really like to have it," she said.

Germany's Zverev, at a career-high number two ranking, has eyes on Jannik Sinner and a first Grand Slam title after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Roland Garros last year.

"Going into a Grand Slam as the world number two, you have to have the mindset of, I want to win the tournament," he said.

Men's sixth seed Casper Ruud of Norway begins his challenge against Spain's world number 61 Jaume Munar.

