Official: Former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann succeeds Hansi Flick as new Germany football team head coach

German Football Federation (DFB) has announced Hansi Flick’s successor for the national football side as former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will take charge of the side. The announcement came on Friday, September 22 after Nagelsmann signed a 10-month deal to take charge of the national side. He will become the 11th manager of the national side since its creation in 1926 as he will oversee Germany’s bid for the Euro 2024, which will be held in their homeland.

OFFICIAL: Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed new Germany head coach on a 10-month contract until the end of Euro 2024 ✍️🇩🇪

Nagelsmann succeeds Flick

Having started on a high with eight consecutive wins, Flick faced the harsh reality in the FIFA World Cup last year as Germany were eliminated in the group stage. However, he still remained in his job as Germany prepared for the Euro 2024 in their homeland. With no competitive football to play until Euro, Flick’s destiny was decided by the poor run in friendly matches. Germany were beaten 1-4 by Japan earlier this month while also losing to the same opposition at the World Cup.

Flick was shown the exit doors on Sunday, September 10 which saw him become the first coach in Germany’s rich football history to be sacked. He succeeded Germany’s World Cup-winning coach Joachim Low in 2021 after Euro and walked away from the side with 12 wins in 25 matches

"We have a European Championship in our own country. That's something special - something that happens every few decades.

"I subordinate everything to the fact of having a great tournament in a great country. I have a great desire to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year,” Nagelsmann said upon his appointment.

Nagelsmann will take charge of the side for the first time in October’s international break where he will have the responsibility to build the team for the Euro’s. He is still contracted with Bayern Munich till 2026, the reason why he could not sign a contract with Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea when they showed interest in him. He was sacked by Bayern in March during the international break with the side still in contention for a treble.

Nagelsmann’s succsor Thomas Tuchel however could only manage to lead the side to the Bundesliga title. The Bayern board then faced criticism for axing the 36-year-old with Oliver Kahn also sacked after the end of the season.

