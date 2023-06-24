ODI World Cup: Ravi Shastri underlines key area in build-up, says 'I would like to see...'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has highlighted a key area for Team India to strengthen as they prepare for the ODI World Cup which is less than four months away. Shastri, at the helm of team India as coach in the 2019 edition of the World Cup has indicated the use of at least two left-handers in the top six. India are facing a tough task to deploy a left-hander in the Playing XI after first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is injured while Ishan Kishan is yet to cement his place in the team. Shastri highlights key area "You need to strike the right balance. Do you think a left-hander will make a difference at the top? It does not have to be opening, but in the top three or four. You have to weigh all those options. Ideally, in the top six, I would like to see two left-handers," Shastri told The Week as quoted by Espncricinfo.

The Indian team has been blessed with talented left-handed youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma. While Kishan has played and proven his worth, competition for places has seen him sit on the bench while both Varma and Jaiswal are yet to make their debuts as the tournament might come early for them. The other option in the department is Ravindra Jadeja but lacks experience in the top order.

"You have Ishan Kishan. In the wicketkeeping department, you have Sanju [Samson]. But the left-handers, you have [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, Tilak Varma. There is enough left-handed talent that can replace any senior player at the moment."

"There are so many youngsters. There is Jaiswal and, I might miss out a few here, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera. There is [Sai] Sudharsan, who played so well in the [IPL] final. There is Jitesh Sharma," Shastri added.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI Series: Sunil Gavaskar FURIOUS at selectors for dropping Pujara, says 'he has been made scapegoat' India sweating on Rishabh Pant’s fitness With less than four months to go before the start of the World Cup, India will be awaiting good news on a few names on the treatment table. As things stand, Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the World Cup as he has not made enough progress to be a match fit. He was the only untouchable left-hander player in the top six, but having gotten injured in a car crash in December 2022, he will be a big miss.

The other key players part of the treatment room include KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah. The World Cup is likely to start on October 5 while the build-up tournament Asia Cup begins on August 31.

