NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: New Zealand vs England 2nd Test live streaming, squad, date & time; all you need to know

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: The second match of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England will be played on Friday, February 24. The match is due to take place at Wellington's Basin Reserve stadium. The match will start at 11:00 AM local time or 3:30 AM here in India. England defeated hosts New Zealand in their last encounter at Mount Maunganui, continuing their stunning winning streak. The English team has won 10 matches out of their last 11 Test matches. Whereas the Kiwis have lost their previous 7 Test matches. The Kiwis will need to fire on all cylinders to stop English batters from pulling off a 2-0 series whitewash.

NZ vs ENG (New Zealand vs England) head-to-head in Test matches

The last four Tests between England and New Zealand ended in victories for England. The first Test of the ongoing 2-match series was won by them by 267 runs. As stated above, the English team has impressively won 10 Test matches out of the last 11 they played. While New Zealand, on the flip side, haven't won a Test match since February 2022.

NZ vs ENG 2ND Test match details

The second Test match between New Zealand and England will be played from February 24 to February 29. The match starts at 3:30 AM IST or 11:00 AM local time. The venue of the match is Wellington's Basin Reserve stadium. The live stream of the match will be available on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

How to watch NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match live?

In India, the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match won’t be televised. However, the live stream of the match can be accessed on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

In the UK, the second Test between New Zealand and England will be live-streamed on BT Sport, and viewers may access it online through the BT Sport app or website. The match will start at 9:30 PM GMT (February 23).

In the US, the second Test between New Zealand and England will be televised live on ESPN, and viewers may watch online with ESPN+. The game will begin at 4:30 PM EST (February 23).

In New Zealand, the match will be televised LIVE on Spark Sport.

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test full squad:

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone

When will the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match begin?

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match will begin on Friday, February 24.

What time will the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match start?

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match will start at 3:00 AM IST (11:00 AM local time).

Where will the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match be played?

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match will be played at Wellington's Basin Reserve stadium.

Where will the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match be live-streamed?