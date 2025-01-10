Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has made a shocking revelation ahead of the 2025 Australian Open just days before the tournament begins. Djokovic on Thursday (Jan 9) claimed that he was poisoned before being deported from Australia in 2022 for not getting vaccinated for Covid-19. The revelation has left everyone surprised, with the Australian Home Ministry reported to have already started an investigation into the matter.

Djokovic makes a shocking revelation

"I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed some food that poisoned me," the 37-year-old Djokovic told GQ magazine in a lengthy interview published Thursday.

"I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury."

In 2022, Djokovic was deported for not taking the Covid-19 jab which was mandatory for every international tourist in Australia. The 24-time Grand Slam champion despite arriving at the Australian airport in 2022 was asked to leave. Djokovic also initiated legal help to participate in the Australian Open but failed to convince the authorities.

The Serbian would later return to win the Australian Open for the 10th time in 2023 after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This also saw him become the second male player to win a singles Grand Slam title 10 or more times, joining Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open triumphs.

Djokovic will be chasing history at the Australian Open 2025 as he targets a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. He is currently level with Margaret Court for most singles Grand Slam titles while he already holds the tag of the most successful singles athlete at Melbourne Park with 10 titles.

(With Inputs from Agencies)