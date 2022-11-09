Not Bengaluru or Istanbul! IPL 2023 mini-auction to be held in Kochi on December 23: Report

While the T20 World Cup 2022 edition is living up to expectations and is set for a thrilling finish, on November 13, there is plenty in store for cricket fans even after the end of the mega event in Australia. Soon after the conclusion of the T20 WC, the IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place in late December. The mini auction is set to be held in Kochi on December 23.

As per a report in ESPNCricnifo, the mini-auction for the 16th edition of the IPL -- which is just over four months away from its commencement -- will be hosted by Kochi, and not Istanbul or Bengaluru as per earlier reports. Prior to this, many portals had indicated that the BCCI is keen to take the auction outside India, however, it seems it won't be the case this time around. Early in 2022, the IPL 2022 two-day mega auction had been held in Bengaluru. Hence, this will be the second time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be staging the IPL auction twice in a calendar year (after 2018).

It is to be noted that all the ten IPL franchises have been given a deadline to submit their retained and released list of players by November 15. Not a lot has been confirmed as to who will be the players to be released by all the ten teams. On Tuesday (November 08), the likes of Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, New Zealand's explosive hitter Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, and Ashwin Habbar are the other four players set to be released by the one-time runners Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Shardul is a premium all-rounder but his price tag was an issue. The others who are set to be released are Hebbar, Mandeep, Seifert, and Bharat," an IPL source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Among the other franchises, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Mavi, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Romario Shepherd, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, etc. are some big names who are expected to be released.