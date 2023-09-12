Week 1: New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffers potential season-ending injury against Bills - WATCH

In the New York Jets' close win (22-16) over the Buffalo Bills, the Jets were dealt a huge blow. Aaron Rodgers, who debuted for the franchise, suffered a serious injury. Rodgers is feared to have suffered a significant Achilles tendon injury on his fourth snap of the season. The Jets quarterback Rodgers might also be out for the entire season as the video of the incident displays the seriousness of his injury. If so, this will be a massive blow to the future Hall of Famer and will also put a huge dent in New York's Super Bowl aspirations.

On Tuesday (September 12), Rodgers will undergo an MRI but coach Robert Saleh is not very optimistic. "The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight," Saleh told reporters after the game versus the Bills. "But it's not good," he added. It is to be noted that a torn Achilles would be a season-ending injury for the veteran. In addition, it could be a career-threatening injury for the 39-year-old Rodgers, who recently stated that he wishes to carry on for a few more years.

Rodgers -- who shifted from the Green Bay Packers after an 18-year-long association -- was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd with 11:15 left in the first quarter. He stayed on the ground for some time and was assisted to the sidelines courtesy of two members of the medical staff. As a result, Zach Wilson replaced the experienced campaigner at quarterback and guided the Jets to the win in overtime.

Here's the video of Rodgers' serious injury:

"As we were trying to lift him up or talk to him about getting up, he was just like, 'No. I'm not getting up,'" guard Alijah Vera-Tucker opened up on Rodgers' injury. "Any time a player says that, you know it's probably not good, definitely not the most ideal thing to have happen," he further opined.

Meanwhile, coach Saleh added, "Personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for our locker room, I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all this. I'm still going to say a prayer and hold out hope. My heart is with Aaron."

The Jets face a herculean task as they will lock horns with the in-form Dallas Cowboys in their upcoming encounter, on September 18. Rodgers' injury will be closely monitored by the Jets.

