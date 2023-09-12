NFL: Jets' star quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves opening game against Buffalo Bills with ankle injury

NFL superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a brief debut with the New York Jets on Monday against Buffalo but went out for the game in the opening minutes with a left ankle injury.

The Jets announced during the second quarter that the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Rodgers would not return to his much-anticipated Jets debut, the season opener for both teams, but that x-rays showed no broken bones.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd for a 10-yard loss and his left leg twisted awkwardly on the play.

After spending a minute on the ground in pain, he was helped off the field and taken to the medical evaluation tent.

The legendary 39-year-old passer, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was examined inside a tent and was wearing a walking boot on his left ankle and foot when he was carted from the sidelines.

The cart took him to the door of the Jets locker room, where he rose and stepped down, then limped inside for more treatment and evaluation.

Rodgers was the 2011 Super Bowl MVP when he led the Packers to a title, but he was traded to the Jets last April with hopes to revive a New York squad that won its only Super Bowl in 1969 and hasn't reached the NFL playoffs since 2010.

That made his early setback all the more emotional for long-suffering Jets supporters, although Jets coach Robert Saleh kept his cool when speaking to telecaster ESPN after the first quarter.

"We still have a hell of a group of guys," he said. "Obviously Aaron is a big part of that but we still have an unbelievable defense. We've got a lot of great guys on offense.

"We'll get this thing done."

Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers in the New York lineup, but the Bills were leading 13-3 at half-time before a crowd of more than 83,000.

The much-anticipated Rodgers debut with the Jets lasted only four snaps before he was hurt just over three minutes into the contest.

After an opening run, Rodgers threw an incomplete pass on first down at the Jets' 38-yard line, and the Bills were handed a five-yard holding penalty on the play after that.

On the next play, Rodgers suffered his game-ending injury.

Buffalo reserve defensive back Damar Hamlin, who collapsed after going into cardiac arrest when hit during a January game but recovered to make the team this season, was at the contest but not activated by the Bills to play.

