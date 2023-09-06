NFL: Defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs confident of Travis Kelce's knee ahead of season opener

After tests conducted on Tuesday (September 05), the Kansas City Chiefs are pretty confident of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's fitness and believe his ACL is intact, a source told ESPN. Kelce has inflammation in his knee and, hence, the Chiefs will test it once again Wednesday (September 06) to determine his availability for the NFL's season opener where they are up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday evening, the source further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during the day's practice. "The next guy steps in and we roll," Reid said while responding to the query on how the game plan might change in Kelce's absence. "That's what you do if [he doesn't play]" he stated. Wide receiver Skyy Moore said he was running a route on the play when Kelce was injured. "He was limping when I saw him, like, just walking off the field," Moore revealed, adding that Kelce left the practice field without any help. "It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field," he further asserted.

On Kelce's likely absence , Moore opened up on what the offense might look like and said, "It'll be a little bit different. ... Everybody will be able to fill in the gaps. Obviously, that's a Hall of Fame tight end, but we'll be able to do our job and pull across the finish line."

It is to be noted that Chiefs have two other tight ends on their active roster to fall back upon in the form of Noah Gray and Blake Bell. Gray caught 28 passes with a touchdown in the previous season whereas Bell missed most of the year due to a hip flexor injury. He, however, has 60 catches with one touchdown in eight NFL seasons with five teams. "He's one of the toughest, and we can't wait for him to get back out there," Bell opined of Kelce. "We're just going to keep doing what we do, and the rest of the guys in the room will be ready to roll," he added.

