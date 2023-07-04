NFL: Former Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin passes away at 79, cause of death unknown

On Monday (July 03), former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin passed away at the age of 79. The cause of his death isn't known yet. Tobin had a reasonable stint at the Cardinals as their head coach. Under him, the Cardinals booked a playoffs berth in 1998 and also secured a 20-7 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. It is to be noted that it was the Cardinals' maiden playoff win since 1947 (after 51 long years).

Tobin took over as the Cardinals' coach in 1996 as he succeeded Buddy Ryan. The veteran lost the top job after Week 8 of the 2000 campaign amid a 2-5 start. The official Twitter handle of the Cardinals' franchise shared a heartfelt post following the passing away of Tobin. Here's what the post read - Rest In Peace, Coach Tobin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XDXOPQ5Wo1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 3, 2023 × Also Read: NFL: New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announces 'full remission' from cancer 'Vince Tobin's steady leadership was a constant and big part of the Cardinals' success' Following Tobin's death, the Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hailed the American's leadership skills and paid a fitting tribute. In a statement, he said, "Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family. As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure."

"His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman. More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered."

Apart from serving as the head coach of the Cardinals, Tobin was also the assistant coach of the Missouri Tigers, BC Lions, the Philadelphia Stars, the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Tobin was a respected figure overall and certainly made a name for his steady mindset and some key decisions in ensuring the Cardinals' success.

