NFL: Chiefs 'SUPERFAN' arrested after being on the run in bank robbery case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a Kansas City Chief fan who was on the run in a robbery case. He was arrested in Lincoln, California, informed the US Attorney's office, Western District of Missouri on Monday, July 10.

The superfan, Xaviar Babudar, aka, ChiefsAholic, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen properties across state lines. Babudar, 28, is known to wear a werewolf uniform during Chiefs' games and had a strong presence on social media among the fans.

According to a court affidavit, Babudar is suspected of multiple bank robberies in the Midwest region from March to December 2022. He was charged in December after being arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma in a bank robbery and was suspected of being involved in robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Minnesota as well.

It was found after his arrest that the 'Superfan' had also purchased and reimbursed more than $1 million in casino chips in the states of Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April to December 2022. The information on cashing casino chips was also mentioned in the affidavit.

Days before Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in February, he was, however, released on bond. About six weeks into the bail, Babudar alleged to have removed his ankle monitor and didn't come for his arraignment hearing as well. The local authorities also couldn't trace him and he was placed on the Greater Kanas City Crime Stoppers list of most wanted.

A federal warrant was issued against him after he was located near the Sacramento area four months after going AWOL. Northwestern Wildcats fire head coach In other news, the Northwestern Wildcats fired football head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid reports of hazing within the programme. Notably, Northwestern has been mired in hazing controversy after receiving a complaint last November.

The investigation "did not uncover evidence pointing to specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach", but found that "participation in or knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players".

