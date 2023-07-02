NFL: Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker to be present at next month's training camp

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, despite making a trade request with the franchise, has decided to attend the practice camp next month ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The development, reported by ESPN, cited Baker's agent telling the news to NFL Network as the source.

David Mulugheta, Baker's representative, also told NFL that the safety is ready to join the Cards for the training camp but wants a deal that puts confidence in him about being a 'long-term part of the team,' reported ESPN. While Baker did attend the mandatory minicamp in June with the Cardinals, he refrained from doing any practice.

Arizona's first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, meanwhile, said the situation concerning baker is an "organization thing," reported ESPN.

The 27-year-old, who was picked by the Cardinals in 2017 NFL Draft, has played 93 games with them since making his debut in the same year. Baker has also been part of the Pro-Bowl five times during his six-year career so far.

The second-round pick in 2017 draft had signed a four-year deal worth $59 with the Cards in 2020 and the contract is in effect till 2024 season. The Cards, however, have already picked up the team option on him for 2024 season. Baker, notably, is the seventh highest-paid safety in the league.

His record also speaks volumes about his capabilities as a player. Since making his debut, Baker has 650 career tackles in 93 games. Out of these tackles, Baker has recorded 468 solo tackles and 182 assisted ones. He also has 7.5 sacks and 7 interceptions to his name as well.

His best season came in 2019, one year before he signed the multi-year deal with the Cardinals. In 2019, Baker recorded 147 tackles in 16 games, out of which 104 were solo ones and remaining 43 were the assisted tackles.

