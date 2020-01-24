New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I: India thrash New Zealand in an intense run chase

The first T20I between India and New Zealand was a high scoring thriller with Shreyas Iyer powering the men in blue to victory against the black caps.

New Zealand's woes continue India beat the kiwis by six wickets with an over to spare.

The toss was won by India and they chose to bowl. New Zealand was off to a good start with the help of explosive opening pair putting 80 runs in just 47 balls. Martin Guptill was caught out by Rohit Sharma on the boundary line. The bowl was delivered, Shivam Dube.

Strong start for India in pursuit of 204. The visitors are 115/2 after 10, Santner and Sodhi with a wicket each.



Colin Munro's good form against the Indian bowlers continues as 32-year-old scored 59 runs in 42 balls. Kame Williamson 51 runs (26 balls) and Ross Taylor's 54 runs in 27 balls gave the Kiwis a much needed to push to put up a good score on board. New Zealand scored 203 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

Indian batsmen came down to bat to chase the 203 runs under 120 balls. India started offensive right from the start. Despite Rohit Sharma's quick dismissal, KL Rahul (56 runs) and Virat Kohli's (45 runs) 99 runs partnership kept India in the chase.

The real match-winner for India was Shreyas Iyer and is 58 runs off 29 balls. He smashed 3 sixes and five fours in his innings to help India to victory. Shreya's role in the middle-order is helping India well.

Mitchell Santner was the most expensive New Zealand bowler. Ish Sodhi took the most wickets (2) for the losing side.

Virat Kohli is just 31 runs away to overtake MS Dhoni for becoming India's highest run-scoring skipper in T20Is.

Shreyas Iyer was declared the man of the match.