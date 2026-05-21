/‘Never write off champions’: PBKS coach Ponting backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the debate over stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI future. He said the two are on the wrong side of ‘cricketing age’, but are doing enough and consistently to keep them fit and available for selection for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While the chatter around their selection for the 14-team tournament, which is a year and a half away, keeps making headlines, Ponting has warned everyone against ‘writing them off’.

Having retired from two of the three formats earlier, Rohit and Kohli now only feature in One-Dayers. Outside of that, the two have made rare appearances in India’s domestic tournaments recently, including the Ranji and Duleep Trophy tournaments; the two are also regulars for their respective IPL teams. While Kohli has redefined consistency levels in this season, Rohit returned in the best shape Ponting has seen him in a decade in IPL 2026.



The two have also been picked in India’s next ODI assignment, the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 14. Afterwards, the two will likely travel to England for the scheduled three-match ODIs in June. With plenty of One-Day cricket lined up for Team India ahead of the next showpiece event, the two will have time and games to gear up for their last ODI World Cup, this time in Africa.

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"I can see them pushing ahead and trying to get there. One thing I've always said about champion players is you never say no. You never write them off,” Ponting said about the batting duo during his chat with the PTI.



“Virat's been a good example of that again through this IPL. He's not playing as much international cricket as he once was, but that determination and want to win is still there. Rohit Sharma has turned up at this IPL in better physical condition than I've seen him probably in about 10 or 12 years.

“So the passion is still there for those guys to push on and make themselves the best players they can be. So like I said, ‘You never say never," Ponting added.



Meanwhile, Ponting’s Punjab Kings have suffered a horrific fall since leading the points table for close to a month. After winning their first six games, the Kings have lost their next six, and currently sit in fifth place on the IPL 2026 points table. To qualify for the next round, Punjab must not only win their last league match (against LSG), but also hope for other results in their favour.

