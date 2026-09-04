/'Never imagined': India's Smriti Mandhana reacts to breaking women's batting record

India's Smriti Mandhana, who broke two records in women's cricket on Thursday (Sep 3) during the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, UAE, says 'it is just the start.' Mandhana hit a 64-ball 124 against Hong Kong Women and became the all-time highest run-getter in women's international cricket as well as the player with the most international centuries. She went past former India women's captain Mithali Raj for the most runs, and Meg Lanning as well as Laura Wolvaardt for the most international tons. Mandhana now has 10,880 runs in all international cricket to go with 18 tons.

Mandhana reacts to breaking batting records in women's cricket

"Till I was batting, I didn't know what record because I didn't know what were the exact runs or all of that," Mandhana said after the match in Dubai. "But yeah, looking back, definitely a very good day for Indian cricket, I would say. Of course, Mithali di has been such a legend and a role model, and we've all grown up watching her bat, so to go past her in the tally of runs is [something] I definitely never imagined to do. But happy that there are two Indians at the top two."

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"Going past the international record of the centuries, I mean, 18 is a good number to go past, firstly I will say that," Mandhana said. "But again, two of the legends of women's cricket, Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj. Genuinely, these are the two people who I have grown up watching a lot of my cricket, tried to take a lot of things from them as batters. So really happy that I could go past them in whatever way. But again, it's just the start I would say."

India beat HK-W to enter semis