/'Did cricket end in India after loss to Ireland?' PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi defends Pakistan Cricket amid meltdown

Pakistan Cricket is in turmoil after the Test series loss in England, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has defended the actions taken mid-tour. The Pakistan management, after the 194-run loss in the second of the three-Test series, sent back seven players from the 15-man squad and sacked red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as well as bowling coach Umar Gul. The move drew sharp criticism from former coaches and players, given one more Test is left to be played in the series. Naqvi, however, backed the action and called out former players for discouraging the current players.

PCB chairman Naqvi cites India's loss to Ireland in defense of declining Pakistan cricket

Pakistan lost the first Test against England by an innings and the second Test by 194 runs, putting them at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle points table. Once an Asian giant, Pakistan now have lost 15 of its last 20 Tests. Their record in the white-ball format isn't good either, as they failed to make it to the semis in the last three ICC tournaments — 2024 T20 World Cup (group stage), 2025 Champions Trophy (group stage), and 2026 T20 World Cup (Super Eight).

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Naqvi, meanwhile, cited South Africa and India's recent losses to Namibia and Ireland, respectively, to reject the 'cricket has died in Pakistan' narrative.

"Did cricket come to an end in South Africa and India after they lost to Namibia and Ireland? Every match of a series is important for us and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them," said Naqvi in a conversation with Pakistan-based broadcaster Geo TV.

Naqvi hits back at former players for criticism

After the board's decision to send back players and coaches mid-tour, former skipper Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik had hit out at the board. Naqvi, without taking names, called out the former players for their criticism.