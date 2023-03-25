NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 winners, losers, game results and Elite Eight match-ups

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament 2023 is reaching its last stages with Elite Eight teams decided after two days of Sweet 16 games. The biggest shocker of the results was elimination of No.1-seed Alabama by San Diego State from the tournament. Another jaw-dropping results included elimination of Houston by the hands of Miami.

Here below are complete winners and losers from the 2023 NCAA Division I Tournament's Sweet 16 round:

Kansas State (98) beats MI State (93)

Kansas State guard Marquis Nowell led the charge with 20 points and 19 assists, and was ably supported by Keyontae Johnson's 22 points and MI State suffered a five-point loss. For Michigan, guard AJ Hoggard scored 25 points, while Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker scored 18 and 16 points, respectively.

UConn (88) beats Arkansas (65)

In what was a one-sided contest, UConn brushed aside Arkansas by 23 points. For Uconn, Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points while Adam Sanogo chipped in with 18 points. From Arkansas, Anthony Black tried his best with 20 points with Ricky Council IV scoring 17 points.

Florida Atlantic (62) beats Tennessee (55)

In a spirted performance, Johnell Davis and Nicholas Boyd scored 15 and 12 points, respectively as Florida Atlantic won a closely fought game by seven points against Tennessee. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points each for Tennessee.

Gonzaga (79) beats UCLA (76)

Gonzaga beat UCLA by three points in a come-from-behind thrilling victory after being down by 13 points by the ends of 1st half. Drew Timmer scored 36 points overall as Gonzaga scored 46 points in the second half. For UCLA, Jamie Jaquez Jr. scored 29 points and Amari Bailey chipped in with 19.

San Diego State (71) beats Alabama (64)

In a shocker of a game, San Diego State ousted no. 1-seed Alabama by seven points. For San Diego, Darrion Trammell scored 21 points and Jaedon LeDee scored 10. For Alabama, Mark Sears scored 16 points while Charles Bediako and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10 points each. Alabama's top gun Brandon Miller could score only nine points.

Miami FL (89) beats Houston (75)

Nijel Pack scored 26 points and Isaiah Wong chipped in with 20 as Miami sent Houston packing by winning the Sweet 16 game with a margin on 14 points. Houston although played like a team but couldn't overcome a six-point deficit inflicted by Miami in the first half. For Houston, Jarace Walker scored 16 and Jamal Shead scored 15 while Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark drained 14 each.

Creighton (86) beats Princeton (75)

Creighton won its Sweet 16 games with ease, as expected, against Princeton by 11 points. For Creighton, Rayn Kalkbrenner scored 22 and Baylor Scheierman managed 21. For Princeton, Ryan Langborg top scored with 26 and Tosan Evbuomwan managed 24 points but the duo couldn't get enough support from other players.

Texas (83) beats Xavier (71)

Tyrese Hunter scored 19 while Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop scored 18 points each as Texas managed to beat Xavier by 12 points and enter Elite Eight. For Xavier, Adam Kumkel tried his best with 21 points alongside Jack Nunge and Colby Jones, who scored 15 each but fell short eventually.

The next round of NCAA Tournament - Elite Eight, is all set with below match-ups

Kansas State vs Florida Atlantic

Gonzaga vs UConn

San Diego State vs Creighton

Texas vs Miami FL

