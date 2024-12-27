Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in a month due to a left calf strain, ESPN reported late Thursday night.
The five-time All-Star sustained the injury during a 105-99 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. After straining the calf on a seemingly harmless play in the second quarter, Doncic headed to the locker room and missed the entire second half.
Doncic underwent an MRI exam on Thursday and got input from several sources.
Before leaving the game, the 25-year-old native of Slovenia had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes. ESPN reported that Doncic needed crutches to exit the arena. The Mavericks are back in action on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in the opener of a four-game road trip. The Mavs then complete a back-to-back by facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday before closing the calendar year with a Monday night battle against the Sacramento Kings.
Doncic has played 22 games this season, so he would need to play at least 43 more to qualify for MVP or other league honors. If Doncic weren't able to return sooner than one month, he would fall short of 65. He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists this season. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from long range. Doncic has been plagued by injuries all season, missing two straight games last week and five consecutive in late November. He has been sidelined for eight games in all.
Dallas fell to 19-11 with the loss on Wednesday.
