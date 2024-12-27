Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in a month due to a left calf strain, ESPN reported late Thursday night.

The five-time All-Star sustained the injury during a 105-99 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. After straining the calf on a seemingly harmless play in the second quarter, Doncic headed to the locker room and missed the entire second half.

Doncic underwent an MRI exam on Thursday and got input from several sources.

