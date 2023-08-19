NBA: James Harden calls equation with Philadelphia 76ers 'beyond repair'

The tense situation between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers seems to be deteriorating with each passing day. After calling Sixers GM Daryl Morey 'a liar' last week during an event in China, Harden now has made it clear that the situation between him and the Sixers is 'beyond repair.'

Harden made the comments while talking to reporters at an event in Houston when asked if he thinks that the relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair. "I think so," replied Harden.

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said about his situation with Philadelphia. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season," he added.

On Monday, August 14, at a promotional event in China for Adidas, Harden had plashed out at Morey publicly.

"Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden had said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," he had added.

Harden, who picked up his $36.5 million player option in June, had asked to be traded to the LA Clippers. While the 76ers agreed to Harden's will, their price was too steep and no trade could finalize including with the Clippers, reported ESPN citing sources.

The 2018 NBA MVP had good relations with Morey before this drama started to play out. Morey and Harden were together at the Houston Rockets where the Beard played for eight years and became a superstar.

After Morey left and joined the Sixers, he again acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade that saw Ben Simmons leaving Philadelphia.

The current situation, however, is juxtaposed with the good equation the duo once had.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE