NBA: 'Got to have enough common sense,' says Shaquille O'Neal on Ja Morant gun video incident

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has minced no words while critisising Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for his latest off-court trouble-making IG live video incident.

"You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn't going to go how you wanted it to go," O'Neal said on Tuesday during 'NBA on TNT.'

"You're not a rapper. You're an NBA player," he added and said Morant "put himself in this position."

The Grizzlies star, is on a break after his video outside a Denver bar showing him holding a gun went viral. The NBA is probing the matter currently and so is Colorado police for any potential breaking of law.

Morant, in an statement, had apologised for his actions and said he'll be taking some time away. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, suspended him for two games initially but there's no timeline on his return as of now.

"We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we've worked so hard to get."@SHAQ shares his thoughts on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/9W2avSZ2nh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2023

Shaq also said that Morant made a bad choice that is his alone.

"I don’t know where you’re from, I don’t know who’s hanging out with you. That don’t matter. When it’s you making the decision, you gotta be smart," said O'Neal, in reference to the 23-year-old star. "(Morant) pressed the button on his phone. He went live," said the former Lakers great.

O'Neal also suggested Morant to think about his parents and legacy before making a 'dumb decision.'

"Think of the higher power," O’Neal continued. "I feel for him now, but I also feel for his mother and father. What are they going through? So guys, before you make a dumb decision — not a mistake, a dumb decision, a dumb choice — think of the higher power. Your mother, your father, your children.”

"We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to" continued Shaq.

