NBA Draft 2020: Top picks, trivia and best quotes

As many as 60 international and collegiate basketball players were signed by their respective new teams after the completion of the NBA 2020 Draft on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards was the #1 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves whereas the starlet LaMelo Ball went #3 to Charlotte Hornets.

Isaac Okoro went to the Cavaliers as the #5 pick in the draft with the event filled with many such highlights including trades and busy hours for teams like Timberwolves.

Let us relive the most notable moments and highlights from the night as they happened.

With the 60th pick of the NBA Draft, the @PelicansNBA select Sam Merrill (@smerrill05)!



Check out the final draft results for the 2020 #NBADraft⤵



💻: https://t.co/6xQOwVKXCG

NBA 2020 Draft: Trivia

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the first pick for the second time in franchise history, selecting Georgia’s Anthony Edwards. In 2015, Minnesota used the top pick to select two-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. At #2, James Wiseman is Golden State Warriors highest selection since drafting Harrison Barnes with the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The Warriors picked second for the first time in the common draft era. The Charlotte Hornets picked third (LaMelo Ball) for the third time in franchise history. The Hornets previously selected Baron Davis (1999) and Adam Morrison (2006) with the third pick. LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball are the first pair of brothers in NBA history to each be selected in the top five of the NBA Draft. Florida State’s Patrick Williams, the fourth pick by the Chicago Bulls, joins Hall of Famer Dave Cowens as the highest draft pick in Seminoles history. Williams is Chicago’s highest pick since selecting Derrick Rose with the first pick in 2008. Killian Hayes was selected 7th overall by Detroit Pistons, becoming the highest-drafted French player ever. Hayes was named an All-Star at two Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global camps as part of NBA All-Star 2018 and 2019 and becomes the ninth former BWB camper to be drafted in the top 10 in the last five years. Deni Avdija is the second player from Israel to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft (#9), joining Omri Casspi, the 23rd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Avdija is Chicago’s highest pick since selecting Derrick Rose with the first pick in 2008. The San Antonio Spurs selected Florida State’s Devin Vassell with the 11th pick, their first selection in the NBA Draft Lottery since 1997, when they selected 15-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan with the first pick. The Spurs’ highest selection since Duncan was Lonnie Walker III with the 18th pick in 2018.

NBA 2020 Draft: Top Picks and Quotes

Anthony Edwards to Minnesota Timberwolves

"I feel like I'm going to fit perfect with those guys because (D’Angelo) Russell likes to play off the ball sometimes, and I can play on the ball. When he wants to play on the rock, I can play off the ball. And KAT is the best three-point shooting big man in the league. So I feel we can't go wrong with that, a lot of pick-and-pops, pick-and-rolls and such."

With the 1st pick of the NBA Draft, the @Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards (@theantman05)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ESPN!

James Wiseman to Golden State Warriors

"I have a great relationship with Steph. Obviously, I went to his camp, so he taught me a lot. When I was in high school, he taught me a lot about the game of basketball, gave me a lot of information. I just took a picture with him. So that's my guy."

LaMelo Ball to Charlotte Hornets

"I definitely feel great falling into with them. But the way I've fallen down, I never looked at it like that because, like I say, whatever happens happens, and I feel like it's God's plan. So wherever he wanted to put me, that's where he put me, and I feel like he's going to let me blossom there."

With the 3rd pick of the NBA Draft, the @hornets select LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm

Patrick Williams to Chicago Bulls

"I can't really say too much, but I just know my dreams are bigger than draft night. I think I'd rather show you what those dreams are rather than tell you right now. I'm just ready to get to Chicago and get to work on those dreams."

Isaac Okoro to Cleveland Cavaliers

"It feels great to be the first Nigerian in this draft to be drafted. It's also just a blessing. Like you said, my mom always tells me to keep that Nigerian pride. Even though I wasn't born in Nigeria, I still got Nigerian blood. So it's just having that on my shoulders."

Onyeka Okongwu to Atlanta Hawks

"Obviously my favorite player is LeBron James and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I feel like those are the top players in the league, and obviously I want to go up against the Ball brothers. They were my teammates in high school, so having that friendly battle against them, I'm really looking forward to that."

Killian Hayes to Detroit Pistons

"I can definitely learn from him. I remember when I was like 10, 11, watching D. Rose highlights. I can really learn a lot from him about the game. He played in the league for a long time now, so he knows the game and how it goes down in the NBA."

Obi Toppin to New York Knicks

"I feel like nothing has came easy for me. I went through a lot of things growing up, and I feel like through those struggles and through those bad times that I've been through growing up, it's made me the person and player that I am today. I learned from those experiences on court and off court. I feel like going through those experiences helped me become who I am today, and I wouldn't change it for anything."

Deni Advija to Washington Wizards

"I didn't imagine that. It was crazy for me. Israel is such a small country that doesn't provide as many NBA players as other countries, but for me just to represent my country and to make history, that's a blessing. I have the whole nation behind me. I hope I'm going to represent well. I never dreamed about this moment. I'm thinking it's just still a dream. I mean, I don't have any words."

Jalen Smith to Phoenix Suns

"Pretty much what I bring to the Phoenix Suns is defensive versatility. Like I said before, every team has tremendous scorers. So we have Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton. I feel that's where I can make my impact the most, help them create the offense."