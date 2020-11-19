NBA Draft 2020: Top picks, trivia and best quotes

2020 NBA Draft By The Numbers (Photo: NBA) Photograph:( Twitter )
As many as 60 international and collegiate basketball players were signed by their respective new teams after the completion of the NBA 2020 Draft on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards was the #1 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves whereas the starlet LaMelo Ball went #3 to Charlotte Hornets. Let us relive the most notable moments and highlights from the night as they happened.
Isaac Okoro went to the Cavaliers as the #5 pick in the draft with the event filled with many such highlights including trades and busy hours for teams like Timberwolves.
With the 60th pick of the NBA Draft, the @PelicansNBA select Sam Merrill (@smerrill05)!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) November 19, 2020
Check out the final draft results for the 2020 #NBADraft⤵
💻: https://t.co/6xQOwVKXCG pic.twitter.com/I6qQKJZ6T2
"I feel like I'm going to fit perfect with those guys because (D’Angelo) Russell likes to play off the ball sometimes, and I can play on the ball. When he wants to play on the rock, I can play off the ball. And KAT is the best three-point shooting big man in the league. So I feel we can't go wrong with that, a lot of pick-and-pops, pick-and-rolls and such."
With the 1st pick of the NBA Draft, the @Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards (@theantman05)!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ESPN!
"I have a great relationship with Steph. Obviously, I went to his camp, so he taught me a lot. When I was in high school, he taught me a lot about the game of basketball, gave me a lot of information. I just took a picture with him. So that's my guy."
"I definitely feel great falling into with them. But the way I've fallen down, I never looked at it like that because, like I say, whatever happens happens, and I feel like it's God's plan. So wherever he wanted to put me, that's where he put me, and I feel like he's going to let me blossom there."
With the 3rd pick of the NBA Draft, the @hornets select LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P)!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm
"I can't really say too much, but I just know my dreams are bigger than draft night. I think I'd rather show you what those dreams are rather than tell you right now. I'm just ready to get to Chicago and get to work on those dreams."
"It feels great to be the first Nigerian in this draft to be drafted. It's also just a blessing. Like you said, my mom always tells me to keep that Nigerian pride. Even though I wasn't born in Nigeria, I still got Nigerian blood. So it's just having that on my shoulders."
"Obviously my favorite player is LeBron James and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I feel like those are the top players in the league, and obviously I want to go up against the Ball brothers. They were my teammates in high school, so having that friendly battle against them, I'm really looking forward to that."
"I can definitely learn from him. I remember when I was like 10, 11, watching D. Rose highlights. I can really learn a lot from him about the game. He played in the league for a long time now, so he knows the game and how it goes down in the NBA."
"I feel like nothing has came easy for me. I went through a lot of things growing up, and I feel like through those struggles and through those bad times that I've been through growing up, it's made me the person and player that I am today. I learned from those experiences on court and off court. I feel like going through those experiences helped me become who I am today, and I wouldn't change it for anything."
"I didn't imagine that. It was crazy for me. Israel is such a small country that doesn't provide as many NBA players as other countries, but for me just to represent my country and to make history, that's a blessing. I have the whole nation behind me. I hope I'm going to represent well. I never dreamed about this moment. I'm thinking it's just still a dream. I mean, I don't have any words."
"Pretty much what I bring to the Phoenix Suns is defensive versatility. Like I said before, every team has tremendous scorers. So we have Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton. I feel that's where I can make my impact the most, help them create the offense."