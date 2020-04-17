'My record in T20s has been good' - Dinesh Karthik confident of playing in ICC T20 World Cup

Since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019, Dinesh Karthik has found himself out the Indian side after failing to impress in the couple of games he got under his belt in the quadrennial event in England and Wales. Due to his outings in the 50-over circuit, Karthik found himself dropped from the T20I side as well but the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman reckons he stands a good chance to make a comeback to the Indian T20I side despite finding himself way down in the pecking order.

Since being dropped from the national side, Karthik has been scoring a decent amount of runs in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu and was crucial for the state side’s run in the previous season of Indian domestic cricket.

“My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the one-day bit (being dropped from ODIs) but even now I would like to think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side. I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself [that I can’t make another comeback],” Karthik told PTI.

Karthik, who is also the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, could have staked a claim in the national side with his performance in the IPL 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to suspend the tournament till further notice.

There are many fans and experts who feel Karthik was dropped by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee unfairly after a couple of blips in the World Cup and want to see the Tamil Nadu batsman back in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup.

