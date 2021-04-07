'My favourite partner has to be..': Dinesh Karthik interacts with fans ahead of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik is all set to leave an impact in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The former KKR skipper conducted a Q-A session on social media ahead of the IPL 2021 when a fan asked him who is his favourite partner in KKR.

Also read: 'That's the aim!': Dinesh Karthik confident of getting a spot for T20I World Cup

Karthik took skipper Eoin Morgan’s name: “My favourite partner has to be @Eoin16. He never talks cricket in the middle, only random stuff...I enjoy doing that!”

DK went on to talk about his batting position for the upcoming T20 league, he said: “Yes, I am. Knowing McCullum & Morgan, the batting order is going to be very flexible and it will be depending upon the situation where I will be batting,” tweeted Karthik.

He talked about the ‘most exciting KKR recruitment’ for this IPL. “It's always great to have Shakib Al Hasan with us, he has been a very exciting recruit for us. He has played with KKR before so it's great to have him back in our team,” Karthik replied.

One of his fans also asked him whether he will be a part of the Indian team in the upcoming T20I World Cup.

To which he responded: "That's the aim!"

DK was asked a similar question last year where he was pretty confident.

“My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the one day bit (being dropped from ODIs) but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side,” DK had told PTI.

“I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself (that I can’t make another comeback),” he added.

Dinesh Karthik last donned the iconic blue jersey back in the 2019 World Semi-Finals against New Zealand. However, after the loss, Dinesh Karthik lost his spot too.

But the Tamil Nadu player bounced back in style and led his team (Tamil Nadu) to win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021.