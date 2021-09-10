'MS Dhoni has......' - Salman Butt makes big statement lavishing former captain after his appointment as India's mentor in T20 WC

MS Dhoni was appointed as Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday evening (September 8). Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue's 15-man squad had some surprise inclusions and notable omissions, however, the former Indian captain's return to the Indian dressing room, in a new role, created huge buzz on social media platforms.

Reacting on Dhoni's appointment and how it will benefit Team India in the marquee event, which will commence from October 19 in the UAE, former and tainted captain Salman Butt said on his Youtube channel, "MS Dhoni has dealt with pressure and is someone who has won a lot for his country. Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset. Under him, India have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well. So, his presence will inspire the team a lot. When teams find themselves in difficult situations, such players can be of great help. Whoever was behind the move, it is a masterstroke."

“When an IPL match ends, we have often seen players from both sides, including seniors, gathering around him and chatting with him. Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will definitely be a cushion for the players when they find themselves under pressure or in unknown situations.”

For records, Dhoni is the only international skipper to have won all three ICC titles. Under him, India won its only T20 WC title so far, in 2007, whereas India's last ICC trophy also came under his leadership in 2013.

The 40-year-old Dhoni's presence will surely benefit Kohli as captain as well as the spinners and lower-order batters in the showpiece event.

India are placed in Group 2, along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will join from the qualifying round.