MotoGP ends recce of Buddha International Circuit ahead of the race in September

A 12-member team from the global MotoG commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, recently concluded an advance reconnaissance visit to India to assess race preparations at the Buddha International Circuit. Led by Dorna’s Events Director, Norma Luna, the team also comprised of officials of MotoGP marketing and sponsorship teams.

The purpose of the visit was to recce the highly anticipated MotoGP Bharat preparations ahead of the scheduled race to be held on September 22-24. Luna was accompanied by Daniel Trujillo (Technical Director), Enrique Aguilar (Live Coverage Director) among others. The team meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess various other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event’s Indian promoters, was confident in the venue's ability to put up country’s biggest annual sporting spectacle show said, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP™ Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government"

A big part of hosting MotoGP is also to showcase their tourism potential and during their visit, the Dorna team also had the opportunity to explore one of the world's most iconic landmarks and the pride of Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal. Located at just a two-hour drive from the racetrack, the team was captivated by the Taj's grandeur and left in awe.

MotoGP Bharat will not only encourage a diverse range of fans to come and witness the onsite marvels but also explore the unique milieu of rich culture, heritage and history.

Srivastava further added, "We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh."