Moto Racing: Jorge Martin overtakes Francesco Bagnaia at Indonesia Moto GP with sprint win

Spaniard Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at the Indonesia MotoGP to overtake rival Francesco Bagnaia at the top of the championship standings and turn the title race on its head. Pramac rider Martin is now seven points clear of reigning world champion Bagnaia after claiming his fourth straight sprint race victory in hot and humid conditions.

Luca Marini, who claimed pole position in qualifying, took second place, with Marco Bezzecchi completing the podium a week after surgery for a broken collarbone.

Martin, 25, will look to capitalise on his new lead at Sunday's main event after Bagnaia finished eighth, up from 13th after struggling earlier in the day to finish outside the second round of qualifying for the first time this season.

"I feel super. Starting from sixth maybe was not the best, but at least I was able to overtake," Martin told reporters.

"Winning was tough... but yeah finally leading the championship at this point feels great. It's a dream."

Martin finished more than a second ahead of the Italian Marini, who earlier set a record lap at the Mandalika circuit on the resort island of Lombok.

He said he hoped he could "finish the weekend in the same way" at Sunday's main event, where he will again start on the second row with Bagnaia back in the middle of the pack. It is the first time Martin has led the MotoGP championship in his career.

Maverick Vinales took an early lead from Marini but he struggled for rear grip as Martin charged through the field to secure top spot.

Bezzecchi, the Italian who sits third in the overall standings, capped a stunning ride to secure a podium place after his injury and late arrival in Lombok on Friday morning. He closed the gap on his closest rival Bagnaia to 49 points with tomorrow's grand prix and five more race weekends remaining. He is 56 points off Martin's top championship spot.

Practice leader Aleix Espargaro and Brad Binder collided and crashed on the second lap. Espargaro failed to finish but Binder dusted himself off to complete the race at the back of the pack.

Alex Marquez -- 11th in the standings -- pulled out of the sprint and Sunday's main event due to a rib injury sustained in a heavy crash at the Indian MotoGP last month.

His brother Marc crashed out early in the sprint in what is one of his last weekends of racing for Honda after it was announced Thursday that he will join Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing in 2024.

MotoGP returned to Indonesia last year at a new venue for the first time since 1997.

