Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has all but confirmed his exit from the club as he prepares for the final six months of his contract. In an explosive interview on Friday, Salah hinted at Liverpool exit with no progress on his contract extension talk. One of the modern-day greats in the Premier League, Salah is now free to negotiate a move to any club as he entered the final six months of his Liverpool contract on Jan 1.

"It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city," Salah told Sky Sports in an interview released on Friday.

"We waited for that title for 30 years or so. So, to win it and it was the pandemic at that time, we didn't really have time to celebrate it in the right way. It's not a nice thing to do, so hopefully we can do it this year."

The Egyptian has been in red-hot form this season and has scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists for Liverpool. He has also played a key role in Liverpool’s rise in the Champions League where they sit top of the table and also lead in the Premier League.

If the exit is confirmed, it will mark the end of Salah’s eight-year association with Liverpool having signed in August 2017. He remains a club legend and won the Premier League title in 2020 and also scored in the Champions League final as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the sixth title.

As things stand, the Merseyside club has a six-point lead at the top of the table with one game in hand over nearest rivals Arsenal. The Reds have not won the Premier League title in front of Anfield since 1990, with their 2020 triumph coming during the close-stadium Covid-19 restrictions.

