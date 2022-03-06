Mithali Raj 1st player to feature in six editions of Women's World Cup, joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

ANI
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand Published: Mar 06, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST)

Mithali had made her World Cup debut in 2000. Photograph:( AP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the third cricketer (men's and women's) to play in six ODI World Cups.

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the third cricketer (men's and women's) to play in six ODI World Cups.

She achieved the feat when India took the field against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup here in Mount Maunganui.

Mithali is the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six ODI World Cups.

With this, she has also become the first women's cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups.

ALSO READ: Happy we won against Pakistan, but lot of things to work on: India skipper Mithali Raj

Mithali had made her World Cup debut in 2000.

In the ongoing match between India and Pakistan, the former won the toss and opted to bat first.

Heading into the World Cup, India won both its warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 06, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
476/4 dec
(162.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
271/2
(73.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 04, 2022 | 1st Test
Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022
IND
(129.2 ov) 574/8 dec
VS
SL
174 fol (65.0 ov)
178 (60.0 ov)
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 06, 2022 | Match 2
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
OMN
(42.1 ov) 116
VS
NAM
226 (49.5 ov)
Namibia beat Oman by 110 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App