Michael Vaughan, Ben Stokes lead tributes for Joe Root after resignation as England skipper

Joe Root stepped down as the England cricket team Test captain on Friday following series defeats in the Ashes series against Australia and the recently concluded close series against West Indies.

Root had a number of ups and down since taking over the captaincy role back in 2017 and he led the England side in Test cricket on 64 occasions. Following the loss against West Indies, a number of former skippers turned against him and asked for him to step down from the captaincy role.

Following the resignation, a number of prominent personalities paid tribute to Joe Root.

"He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons@root66," wrote Michael Vaughan.

England teammate Ben Stokes also shared a picture with Joe Root with the caption – “Been a great ride with you my friend. Watching one of my great mates lead us all out on to the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work.

Joe Root stepped down from the position with immediate effect but the name of his replacement has not been named till now. With no captaincy announcement following the resignation, speculations remain over the announcement of the new England skipper.