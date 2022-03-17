Michael Schumacher and Maria Sharapova booked by Indian local police for fraud

Legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher, former Tennis star Maria Sharapova and 11 others were booked for fraud and criminal conspiracy by the police in the northern city of Gurugram in India after a court order. The international sportspersons were named following an FIR registered in the local police station by a woman who accused them of fraud in relation to an apartment construction project.

The FIR was filed by Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in New Delhi. In the complaint, she said that she booked an apartment in a project named after Sharapova and in that project, a tower was named after Schumacher.

According to the FIR, the project was supposed to be completed by 2016 but it never took off. As a result, Agarwal decided to lodge a complaint and she accused the celebrities of being privy to the fraud through the promotion of the project.

"We came to know about the project through advertisements and reached out to the company management after pictures of the project and a lot of false promises were made," she said in the complaint.

It was further alleged that Sharapova had visited the site and promised the opening of a tennis academy and sports store. "It was mentioned in the brochure that she is promoting the project, and she also made false promises, had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project, which never took off," read the complaint.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the Badshahpur police station.

(With inputs from agencies)