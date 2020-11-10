MI vs DC, IPL 2020 FINALS Live Streaming: How and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will square off against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the finals of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai have been dominant throughout the season. They ended with most points in the league stage and at the top of the table. They became the first team to enter finals after beating Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier. Mumbai posses both, lethal bowling attack (Jasprti Bumrah and Trent Boult) and explosive batsman (Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan). Skipper Rohit has had a disappointing run this year and has played no memorable knock. However, the four-time IPL champs are favourites to win this year looking at their performance against Delhi.

Where will the IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (November 10).

How to watch live IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals FINAL match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 FINAL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar. For more updates stay tuned to WION.