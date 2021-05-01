MI vs CSK, IPL 2021: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report, Delhi weather forecast, Head-to-head stats - All you need to know

26 matches later, fans will get to witness the biggest rivalry in the history of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2021. The clash of the juggernauts will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to inflame ferocious rivalry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Mumbai Indians are not having an ideal IPL 2021 season as they have three wins and three losses and are in the fourth spot. However, a recent win over Rajasthan Royals will boost their morales and will get them going against the 'dominant' Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings have returned to former glory as they are on a winning streak since opening their campaign in the loss. They are on top of the IPL points table after winning five consecutive matches in six games.

STATS

Mumbai Indians dominate the head-to-head stats against Chennai Super Kings. (18-12)

PITCH CONDITION:

The pitch conditions in Delhi will be on the slow side with spinners playing a vital role for their teams. Chennai and Mumbai both have some of the best spinners in the team to play a crucial role.

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

A hot and humid day for Delhi as the temperature will go as high as 39-degree Celsius and the lowest being 26-degree Celsius with humidity of 13%. The skies will be partially clouded, however, no signs of rain with a precipitation of 10 per cent.