/Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edges Sha'Carri Richardson in thrilling Eugene Diamond League showdown

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged training partner Sha'Carri Richardson in a thrilling women's 100m showdown as a series of surprise results lit up the Diamond League meeting in Eugene on Saturday. Jefferson-Wooden continued her unbeaten run in the 100m dating back to 2024, clocking 10.78 seconds to finish just 0.01 seconds ahead of Richardson, who crossed the line in 10.79. After exploding out of the blocks, Jefferson-Wooden briefly lost the lead to Richardson before surging back in the closing metres to secure another impressive victory. "I wanted it more, so I got it," Jefferson-Wooden said. British Virgin Islands sprinter Adaejah Hodge finished third in 10.80, while Jamaica's Jonielle Smith placed fourth in 10.89.

Tate Taylor stuns Letsile Tebogo in men's 200m

One of the biggest shocks of the meeting came in the men's 200m, where 18-year-old American Tate Taylor defeated Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. Taylor stormed to a personal best of 19.75 seconds, despite running into a headwind, while Botswana's Tebogo settled for second in 19.93. "I just can't really believe it," Taylor said, calling 19.7 "crazy ridiculous."

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Ajayi breaks Nigerian record on Diamond League debut

Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi made an unforgettable Diamond League debut by setting a new national record of 9.84 seconds to win the men's 100m. Ajayi finished ahead of reigning world champion Oblique Seville, who clocked 9.89, while American Christian Coleman took third in 9.95. In the men's 110m hurdles, Jamal Britt continued his outstanding form by defeating newly crowned world record-holder Ja'Kobe Tharp. Britt lowered his personal best again, winning in 12.86 seconds, making him the fifth-fastest performer in history. Tharp, competing in his professional debut after setting a world record of 12.75 at the NCAA Championships, finished second in 12.91.

Jamaica's Demario Prince claimed third in 13.01, while reigning world champion Cordell Tinch placed fourth in 13.07. Britt credited coach Allen Johnson for his recent success. Meanwhile, Tharp remained upbeat despite narrowly missing win. "It's a blessing that I'll be able to come out here and run professional against this good field," he said. "I'll be ready whenever it's time."

Nikki Hiltz hands Faith Kipyegon rare defeat

Another major upset unfolded in the women's mile as American Nikki Hiltz ended Faith Kipyegon's four-year unbeaten Diamond League streak. Hiltz produced a brilliant finishing sprint to win in a world-leading 4:17.49, overtaking both Kipyegon and Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi in the final straight. Ewoi finished second in 4:17.62, while Kipyegon crossed the line third in 4:17.80. "Man, that last 100, I just want to relive that over and over," Hiltz said. "That was just so fun."

The three-time Olympic champion accepted the defeat with grace. "This is sports and we accept the outcome," she said, adding cryptically: “At the same time, nobody knows behind the scenes of everything.” Kenya's Lilian Odira produced a powerful late surge to win the women's 800m in 1:56.19, overtaking Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who finished second in 1:56.73.