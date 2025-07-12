Meet MLB's top home run-scorer of 2025-26 season, now on course to break all-time record

Cal Raleigh has grabbed headlines from the baseball world after smashing his way into the Major League Baseball (MLB) record books. The Seattle Mariners catcher is having a first half of the season to remember, becoming the first player to reach 30 home runs in the 2025-26 season. Raleigh didn’t stop there; he now has 38 home runs, making him the 23rd player in MLB history to hit at least 32 home runs before the All-Star break.

What is the All-Star break?

The All-Star break is a short midseason pause in the MLB schedule, usually held in early to mid-July. Every year, plenty of players show off why they've earned a few days off. The break also includes fan-favourite events like the Home Run Derby.

Coming back to MLB, Raleigh is joined in the 30-home run club by two of baseball’s biggest stars: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Judge hit 34 homers before last year’s All-Star break and ended the 2024 season with 58. Ohtani, continuing to impress as both a hitter and pitcher, also crossed the 30 home runs mark ahead of this year’s midsummer.

While Raleigh has been the player of the season so far, the record for most home runs still belongs to Barry Bonds. In 2001, Bonds scored 39 home runs before the break and finished the year with a record-breaking 73 home runs.

Only three other players in MLB history have come close to Bonds’ first-half total. Chris Davis hit 37 in 2013 for the Orioles, Reggie Jackson did it in 1969 and Mark McGwire matched that number in 1998 (the same year he hit 70 overall).