/Marco Jansen becomes No.1 Test bowler and all-rounder after 2nd Test heroics against Australia

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has grabbed the number one spot in the updated ICC men’s Test rankings for bowlers and all-rounders following his heroic outing against Australia in the second Test match. The Proteas came from behind to win the Gqeberha Test match and level the three-match series 1-1.



Jansen performed with both bat and ball, helping the hosts beat Australia by an innings and 31 runs. Jansen scored a crucial counterattacking 86 off 100 in the first innings before returning to pick up a sensational five-wicket haul, dismissing Australia for just 99 in reply to South Africa's 435/9 dec. In the second innings, the lanky left-arm quick picked up just one wicket and remained key to South Africa’s famous comeback in this high-octane series.

Jansen’s performance was rewarded with his maiden No. 1 ranking in the bowlers and the all-rounders’ rankings, with Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry, Ollie Robinson and Jasprit Bumrah dropping one spot each. Jansen sits at the top after attaining his career-best rating of 876 points.



Meanwhile, in the all-rounder’s rankings, Jansen leapfrogged India’s Ravindra Jadeja, ending Jadeja’s four-year dominance at the top of the Test all-rounders rankings.



On the other hand, Temba Bavuma, the South African captain, jumped four places to number two in the batters’ rankings, with England’s Harry Brook leading the chart.

Abhishek Replaces Kishan at Top of T20I Batting

Following his remarkable fourth T20I hundred against New Zealand during the Wellington game, where Abhishek smashed the joint-second fastest ton among Indians in 35 balls, he jumped to the number one spot in the updated rankings for T20I batters.



After scores of 29 and 27 in the first two T20Is, Abhishek upped his game in the third match, scoring a match-winning 113 off 38 balls as India chased 199 inside 14 overs with six wickets remaining. With that win, the visitors clinched another T20I series win in New Zealand, leading the five-match series 3-0.

