Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was on Thursday hit with a two-game ban in the German Cup after receiving the first red card in his 866-game career.

Neuer was sent off in the 17th minute of the match his team lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 as the 38-year-old goalkeeper rushed out of his goal and collided with an advancing Jeremie Frimpong.

With Bayern reduced to 10 men, Leverkusen won 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Nathan Tella.

A German FA (DFB) disciplinary committee said Thursday a "two-match ban" was the usual penalty for "preventing an obvious goal-scoring opportunity for a foul without a goal being scored".

The 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper apologised to his teammates for the red card on social media after the defeat.

With Bayern out of the competition, Neuer would not serve the ban until next season's German Cup or Super Cup.

Neuer's contract at Bayern expires at the end of the current season, meaning he would avoid the ban should he retire or leave German football.

